He is my good friend - Davido opens up on relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Davido and Cristiano Ronaldo

Award-winning Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has disclosed his relationship with five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Davido who is a football fan revealed that he has a good relationship with the former Real Madrid player.



Speaking in a recent interview on his career, Davido likened his music journey to the Portuguese star.



According to him although Ronaldo has been able to achieve a lot in football, he doesn't get enough appreciation for his accomplishment in the game.



Despite his achievement in music, Davido believes he often does not get appreciated for his hard work.



"It’s crazy being on top of the world and the next moment, you’re not. Even with soccer, with football, you win all these awards, you win the Champions League, you win the World Cup, and people don’t still feel like it’s enough?" Davido stated on #AB Talks.

"Look at Ronaldo…when he left the World Cup, he’s my friend by the way, he’s my very good friend," he added.



He went on to say, "When he left the World Cup (Qatar 2022), I remember being on the internet, and they were abusing him so much….after everything he has done. That’s my greatest fear."



Ronaldo started following Davido on social media after the release of his 2017 global smash hit, Fall.



Davido took to social media to express his excitement after the Portuguese forward followed him on Instagram.



JNA/KPE