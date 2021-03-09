'He is never fit' - Rio Ferdinand takes swipe at Thomas Partey

Partey returned from injury to play in against Benfica

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has slammed Thomas Partey for failing to live up to expectation.

The Ghana international has struggled at the club following his move from Atletico Madrid to the Premier League this summer.



Following his £45m move to the Gunners, Partey has spent more time on the nursing bed due to injury.



The 27-year-old recently from an injury and featured in their Europa League game against Benfica and played 80 minutes of the draw with Burnley over the weekend.



But Ferdinand, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 in Moscow is not impressed with the fitness level of the midfielder.

'Partey, that's another one, he's never fit!' Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube series.



'He keeps coming back and breaking down!.



'They've got good players there but for some reason, I don't know what's happening, it just isn't coming together consistently at the moment,' he added.



Partey has missed 16 games with hip, muscle and hamstring injuries.