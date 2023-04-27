He is pressing the right note - Randy Abbey impressed by Chris Hughton's work as Black Stars coach

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has stated that Chris Hughton has started his Black Stars career on a sound footing.

Randy Abbey said Hughton, since assuming the role, has been hitting the right notes.



The ex-GFA spokesperson believes the manager has impressed Ghanaians with his way of approaching things in his new role.



"I think it is a good start, I think he is pressing the right notes," he told Citi TV.



"I mean overall when I read around and listen around, I get the impression that people really like the way he is going about his work," he added.



The former Tottenham Hotspurs manager was appointed to replace Otto Addo in early February 2023.

The former Irish international earned huge commendations from Ghanaians with his maiden call-ups for the 2023 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers played in March.



Many claimed, unlike, previous managers, the squad list reflected the coach's choice.



Chris Hughton has been hailed recently for his effort of visiting the stadium to monitor players in the Ghana Premier League.



He has won one and drew one of his first two games as Black Stars manager.



