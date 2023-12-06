'He is the best' - Former Chelsea defender Emerson extols Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United defender Emerson Palmieri has praised Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his outstanding start to life in London.

The Ghana international netted his third goal of the campaign as the Hammers shared the spoils against London rivals Crystal Palace.



“I think he was our best player on the pitch [against Crystal Palace],” Emerson said after the game. “Vlad put a great ball to Mo who secured another beautiful goal for us. Mo helped us a lot in the game.



Despite Kudus' display, a second half leveller from Osdonne Edouard saw the South London club return home with a point.

“But in the end, we conceded the goal, and we have to think about the next time. We are disappointed because when you play at home you want to win. And against Palace, I think it was a great opportunity for us to take the three points," continued Palmieri.



“It is a positive thing that in the last seven games, we have lost just one game, but the Premier League is like this, and every game is tough.”