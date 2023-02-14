2
He is the genius you need in times of need - New Ajax coach praises Mohammed Kudus

Kudus Mohammed 46576898.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Interim head coach of Ajax, John Heitinga has singled out Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus for commendation naming him as the special player a team needs in times of need.

John Heitinga who came in as a stop-gap coach following the sacking of Alfred Schreuder has used Kudus in all four games he has managed.

Kudus lasted the entire duration of Ajax's game against RKC Waalwijk and was the main architect of team's 3-1 comeback

“We know he has exceptional qualities and he is the genius you need in difficult times. It’s up to me and the coaching staff to make him even better. Especially off the ball."

"With the ball, he can dribble, create an overload, assist, and score goals. I think we should be happy Kudus is playing at Ajax," John Heitinga said after their 3-1 win over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Dutch international, Steven Berghuis also praised Mohammed Kudus saying he is sometimes amazed by the flicks, goals, and assists the Ghanaian pulls off in games.

“Sometimes I'm amazed at what this guy can do. On the training ground, he sometimes dribbles past a few players so easily." He does this now in games [also]. These are guys who can make a difference,” he said at the post-match conference when asked about the impact of Mohammed Kudus.

