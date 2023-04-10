'He lacks commitment' - Why Mohammed Salisu is not getting game time at Southampton

Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu has struggled for game time in the ongoing 2022/23 Premier League season.

The 23-year-old joined the Saints from Real Valladolid in 2019 for a fee of around 10 million pounds.



Salisu was a livewire under former Ralph Hasenhüttl. However, the Austrian manager has been sacked due to poor results.



Ruben Selles has been named as Hasenhüttl's successor until the end of the season.



Salisu has struggled for game time under Selles. He has made a total of 28 appearances in all competitions for the Saints.

And according to The Athletic, Southampton have left out Mohammed Salisu from recent matchday squads because of 'doubts over his commitment'.



The report added that it is now very unlikely that he will extend his deal at the club, which expires in June 2024.



Meanwhile, Salisu has been linked to Newcastle United and Manchester United in recent times and with the situation now, the promising centre-back is expected to part ways with the club.



Salisu was a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.