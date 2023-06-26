He’ll become worse than this if he doesn’t change – Charles Taylor descends on Afriyie Barnieh

Charles Taylor (left) and Afriyie Barnieh

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko forward Charles Taylor says Black Meteors forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has lost focus and should sit up.

Barnieh who leads Ghana’sU23 team saw only 45 minutes of action when the Black Meteors picked up a 3-2 victory over Congo in their opening game of the AFCON U23 tournament in Morocco.



The former Hearts of Oak player made way for Emmanuel Yeboah in the 46th minute after he failed to register his name on the scoresheet.



According to Taylor, Barnieh who plies his trade for Swiss powerhouse FC Zurich should aim to improve before his career takes a turn for the worst.



“He has lost focus, if he doesn’t change his ways, he will become worse than this”, he told Angel TV.

Should he be handed a starting berth in Ghana’s second Group A game against hosts Morocco, much will be expected from the former Black Satellites man on Tuesday, June 28 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.



However, Barnieh scored when the Black Meteors played out a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their first pre-tournament friendly on Wednesday, June 15 in Alexandria.



LSN /DO