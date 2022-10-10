He made Thiago, Henderson look poor - Arsenal fans hail Partey after flawless display against Liverpool
Some Arsenal fans on social media have hailed Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, after his phenomenal performance against Liverpool on Sunday, October 9, 2002.
Partey was the heart of Arsenal's midfielder and he led the Gunners to a 3-2 win at the Emirates.
Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were on the scoresheet for Arsenal, with the latter hitting a brace. For Liverpool, Darwin Nunez and Firmino got the consolation.
Thomas Partey lasted 90 minutes played, had 59 touches, completed 39 out of 43 passes, completed 6 out of 7 long balls, made 6 clearances, made 5 ball recoveries, made 5 final 3rd passes, made 2 interceptions, and created 1 chance.
The Ghanaian had a rating of 7.2 with some fans choosing him as their man-of-the-match.
Others heaped praises on him, saying he bossed the midfield and made Liverpool's Thiago and Henderson look poor in the game.
Some fans also opined that if Partey can stay for long, Arsenal could have a successful season.
Popular British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, was also in awe of Partey's performance and tweeted to eulogise the Ghanaian.
Check out some reactions below
Thomas Partey is making Thiago and Henderson look too poor in the midfield ????♂️— Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) (@kwaku_majesty_) October 9, 2022
England Police needs to arrest Thomas Partey for pocketing all the Liverpool midfielders yesterday.— Words (@2Wordssss) October 10, 2022
If Thomas Partey stay fit for the rest of the season, we’re winning the premier league— SHIZZY AYO ???? (@shizzyayo1) October 9, 2022
Thomas Partey is the best defensive midfielder in the league but nobody talks about it because he plays for Arsenal— ﱞ (@AsiakJohnson) October 9, 2022
Best defensive midfielder at the moment! Thomas Partey pic.twitter.com/NGSV1Woi95— Speaker (@Speaker_Silas) October 9, 2022
Thomas Partey shields the defence well with his good positioning and physical presence. He's also integral to our build up, relieves pressure with his elite receiving of the ball and creates attacks with a fantastic dribbling ability and quality passing range.Stay fit ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6SYU6JSIAB— MR BACON_????_MAPS_RIEPS_92 (@Maps_Welsh) October 10, 2022
I can't be believe that Thomas partey's performance in the Second half.. man played like a possess Demon. Oh my!— Oc di Teta's Son ???? (@oc_victory) October 10, 2022
What a performance from Thomas Partey in that midfield tonight. He's now bossed two strong midfields in consecutive games. Immense player and we're so lucky to have him. pic.twitter.com/NYh3qZHda7— Aadoo Ozzo (@Aadozo) October 9, 2022
Thomas Partey once again proving he’s a world class player. Insane performance today.— •gyesi (@_gyesi) October 9, 2022
We thank God for Thomas Partey ???? pic.twitter.com/uHXXTydAuS— Shehu Umar (@NovembrsVryOwn) October 9, 2022
Numbers don't lie but watching Thomas Partey is a joy. Big game player and game changer for Arsenal.— EBO. (@Original_Ebo) October 9, 2022
Mikel Arteta is blessed to have a fit Thomas Partey. pic.twitter.com/dCBQufgudZ
Thomas Partey is in the middle of the park and you’re STILL the biggest criminal on the pitch how does that feel?? @JHenderson— A????????♂️ (@Akzyy) October 9, 2022
Partey has been immense.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 9, 2022
