0
Menu
Sports

He made Thiago, Henderson look poor - Arsenal fans hail Partey after flawless display against Liverpool

Thomas Partey 67890 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Arsenal fans on social media have hailed Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, after his phenomenal performance against Liverpool on Sunday, October 9, 2002.

Partey was the heart of Arsenal's midfielder and he led the Gunners to a 3-2 win at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were on the scoresheet for Arsenal, with the latter hitting a brace. For Liverpool, Darwin Nunez and Firmino got the consolation.

Thomas Partey lasted 90 minutes played, had 59 touches, completed 39 out of 43 passes, completed 6 out of 7 long balls, made 6 clearances, made 5 ball recoveries, made 5 final 3rd passes, made 2 interceptions, and created 1 chance.

The Ghanaian had a rating of 7.2 with some fans choosing him as their man-of-the-match.

Others heaped praises on him, saying he bossed the midfield and made Liverpool's Thiago and Henderson look poor in the game.

Some fans also opined that if Partey can stay for long, Arsenal could have a successful season.

Popular British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, was also in awe of Partey's performance and tweeted to eulogise the Ghanaian.

Check out some reactions below





















EE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup