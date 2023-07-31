He made the right decision - Sam Johnson lauds Daniel Amartey after Besiktas move

Former Ghana defender, Sam Johnson

Former Ghana defender, Sam Johnson has praised Daniel Amarteh following his move to Turkish side, Besiktas.

The Black Stars defender has signed a three-year deal with the Black and Whites following the expiration of his contract with Leicester City.



Reacting to Amartey's move to Turkey, Johnson, who played for Fenerbahce said Amartey's move from the Premiership to the Turkish league was a very good one, insisting that this time the most important thing about a footballer’s career was all about money and not name or the kind of league one played in.

Johnson said even if a Ghanaian player would play in a less-fancied league that was not recognized but would make enough money to support himself after his career, he would encourage it because no one would respect you when you retired with nothing.



“It’s a good decision he took to go to Turkey, and I don’t care whichever league a Ghanaian will sign for, because at the end of the day if he ends his career without money nobody will respect him,” he told Graphic Sports.