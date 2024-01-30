He makes us better - Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta eager for Partey's return

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed the team's desperate need for Thomas Partey to return to full fitness.

The coach emphasized that the Ghanaian midfielder significantly enhances the squad's performance.



Partey, who has been sidelined since October, is on the brink of making a competitive comeback after a prolonged absence.



As Partey resumes team training with Arsenal, Arteta is eager to have him fully available, citing the player's strength and positive form.



Arteta stressed the vital role Partey plays in enhancing the team's overall performance and expressed the team's anticipation for his return.



"He always looks strong and very good. That’s not the issue, it’s that we need him," said the Arsenal manager.



"And we need him fit and available because he makes us better.

"We are better when Thomas is in the team."



The Ghanaian international last featured for Arsenal during the October 2023. He also represented his country in matches against Mexico and the United States.



Since then, Partey has missed a total of 21 games across various competitions, with only five appearances this season, four in the Premier League and one in the FA Community Shield.



Arsenal is scheduled to face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday as they return to Premier League action, with hopes that Partey's return will provide a significant boost to the team's performance.



JNA/EK