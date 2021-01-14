He offers something different – Arsenal coach heaps praises on Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has welcome with excitement the return of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey has been out of action since December 6 when he was forced off in a game against Tottenham Hotspur.



After more than one month of being on the sidelines, the 27-year-old is set to make an appearance for Arsenal tonight against Crystal Palace.



Partey’s absence has been greatly felt by the Gunners as the club has until recently struggled to dominate games and Mikel Arteta is happy to have his star midfielder back on the pitch.



Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s match against Palace, Arteta said that the club has missed the services of the former Atletico Madrid star.



He observed that Partey offers Arsenal something different from the set of midfielders at the club.



“We’re in January and I think he’s played two and a half games [in the league],” bemoaned Mikel Arteta earlier this month. “He was our main signing, so we’ve been missing him.

“He brings something different to the team and is a player with enormous talent. He’s also someone that can transform the team in the way we want. If we can have him and keep him healthy, he will contribute in a really positive way.”



“Thomas has got a different presence, he brings something different to the team,” Arteta said this week. “It's not just about his talent, it's not just about his physicality, it's who he is as a person.



“He makes players better around him and that's a big, big quality. It's incredible that we are in January, we signed him in [October] and we only played him twice [two full 90 minutes in the league]. We haven't really seen the impact we believe he could have on the team. Obviously, we have missed him, I think it's going to be a big bonus if we can keep him fit.”



Partey is not the only Arsenal player who is returning from the treatment room, defender Gabriel who has been in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus is also in contention to start today’s game.



Youngster Gabriel Martinelli has returned to training after picking an injury in their FA Cup match against Newcastle.