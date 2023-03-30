He opened the doors of Premier League for us - Asamoah Gyan eulogizes Tony Yeboah

The legendary Anthony Yeboah

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has praised legendary striker, Anthony Yeboah for opening the door of the English Premier League to Ghanaian footballers.

Anthony Yeboah who is the only Ghanaian to have won a top scorer award in Europe moved to the Premier League in 1995 and excelled with Leeds United.



According to Asamoah Gyan, he grew up watching the Ghanaian legend banging in goals for Leeds United in the Premier League, and that made him fall in love with the league.



The former Sunderland striker mentioned Anthony Yeboah as his source of inspiration and the reason behind his move to the Premier League in 2010 after the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



"Premier League is one of the leagues that every footballer wants to play in especially in Ghana back home because when I was growing up I saw one of the best strikers we had at the time, Anthony Yeboah playing in the Premier League."

"So anytime they showed his highlights, I said to myself that I will also play in the Premier League. Anthony Yeboah was the one who opened the door for us to go to the Premier League And that is why I joined the Premier League," Asamoah Gyan said when asked about his reason for joining the Premier League in 2010.



Anthony Yeboah scored 24 goals in 47 games for Leeds United from 1995-1997 while Asamoah Gyan banged in 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sunderland before making his big-money move to Al Ain in 2011.



