He's a disaster and must be loaned out - Arsenal fans blasts Eddie Nketiah after Zurich display

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal have been urged to loan out or release Eddie Nketiah after his dismal display in their 1-0 Europa League victory against FC Zurich on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Ghana prospect was handed a start by manager Mikel Arteta alongside Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson, but it was defender Kieran Tierney who scored via a thumping volley to hand the Gunners victory at the Emirates Stadium.



Nketiah, who is among the players being chased by the Ghana Football Association to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars, had two late chances to put the game to bed but he failed to beat goalkeeper Yanick Brecher.



Ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Ghana have already rebuilt their squad with players from Europe, among them Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams and Stephan Ambrosius, who plays for 2. Bundesliga club Karlsruher SC on loan from Hamburger SV.



Nketiah's display for the Gunners has elicited debate on social media with a cross-section of fans labelling him EFL Championship material.'



Nketiah is a disaster to watch



Whoever gives Arteta the idea that Eddie Nketiah is the best backup to support Gabriel Jesus, didn't mean well for Arsenal. Cause that guy has played all Arsenal's 18 games this season and he's been a disaster to watch...???????? - @ola_abimbola1

Nketiah deserves loan move



I need Nketiah and Sambi to go on two seasons loans to learn proper football. They haven’t improved at all despite these opportunities. - @Egi_nupe_



Eddie Nketiah isn't a backup striker nor he can lead a top side. Perfect grooming option for him would be to go to a midtable side and improve his game all around. - @sid_bunny9999



At this point it feels that Nketiah needed a loan spell more than Balogun. - @afc_abdul



Nketiah a Championship material



Watching Nketiah is such a pain. Championship level player. - @jaymadan

Nketiah is championship material not enough quality for the Premier League. - @jaymadan



Nketiah is a proper championship material. No hate, just fact. - @aribucks



Nketiah not worth jersey 14



I’ve watched Nketiah the whole game and I still don’t know what he’s done to deserve the 14 shirt. - @KyIian07



Can’t believe we gave Nketiah a contract and the number 14. Never will amount to anything with us. - @atxArsenal



If Eddie Nketiah isn’t serious, his biggest achievement at Arsenal will be putting on jersey number 14???????? - @brintonmarcus

Nketiah needs to up his game otherwise guy is not worth jersey 14. - @Kryizal1



Replace Nketiah with Toney



Nketiah is my guy but the biggest upgrade we could make in this squad would be replacing him with Ivan [Toney]. - @PaddyArsenal



Eddie Nketiah is not that guy... We need to sign another striker. - @noelmickedy



Arsenal will go nowhere with Nketiah



We won't go anywhere with Lokonga and Nketiah... I love both players... but we must say the truth! - @ykgunnerz

Players like Sambi, Nketiah and Holding not good enough for Arsenal if we want to progress... - @curtisshaw9



Nketiah turning into a nightmare



Arteta's gamble of giving Nketiah 100k a week hoping he bags at least 10 goals in the Europa league and cups is turning into a nightmare. He's clueless. - @AngizwaKahle



Nketiah is the worst striker to play for Arsenal I’m not even playing. - @oceanmel_



Nketiah need to step up



Eddie Nketiah really needs to start doing better for real! He was supposed to be our go to man when Gabriel Jesus is out or not playing well... so far he has done nothing to justify that new contract... he needs to step up asap! - @ykgunnerz