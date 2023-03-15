0
Menu
Sports

He's like a robot - Social media users wowed by Haaland's five goals against Leipzig

Haaland 54657687 Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has set social media ablaze after netting five goals in City's 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Many football fans have heaped praises on the 22-year-old who has been outstanding for Manchester City in his debut campaign.

While many acknowledged the players scoring prowess, others believe the Haaland-Kylian Mbappe debate is beginning to shape up after the former's performance that saw him set four records in the UCL.

Meanwhile, some City fans have asserted that scoring five goals in a single UCL game has squashed the narrative that Haaland does not fit Man City's style.

Haaland scored a quintet of goals in 57 minutes to help City ease past the Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 encounter.

He scored three in the first half and added a double in the second half while IIkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne scored one each to completed the memorable night at Etihad stadium.

Manchester City have progressed to the quarter finals and will wait until the

draw on Friday to know their opponent in the last eight.

Check out some reaction below



































EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
We groomed McBrown to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong