He's not impressive - GFA Exco member passes damning verdict on Chris Hughton

Coach Chris Hughton

An Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, George Amoako has stated that he is not impressed with the performance of coach Chris Hughton since he took over the Black Stars.

Chris Hughton was appointed Ghana’s head coach in February 2023 and played his first match against Angola which saw the Black Stars win by a lone goal. He ended up managing a draw with Angola and Madagascar on the road.



Assessing the performance of the Black Stars coach, George Amoako claims he is not impressed with Hughton.



He told Angel FM in an interview, that Ghanaians should pray the team qualifies for the next AFCON in Ivory Coast.



“Have you seen Chris Hughton’s performance? He has played three matches. He hasn’t been impressive,” George Amoako stated.

He added, “If you look at the teams, Madagascar. I went to see the game against Angola and all the games I have seen we play under him. I am not really impressed. Let’s pray at least that we will qualify for the 2023 AFCON.”



George Amoako who is the former chairman of the Black Stars management committee was appointed after Kurt Okraku won the GFA Presidency in 2019.



JNA/KPE