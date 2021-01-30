He’s not special to get me thinking - Ashgold coach take on Fabio Gama

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

The head coach for Ashanti Gold SC, Milovan Cirkovic has noted that although he regards Fabio Gama as a good player, he is not special enough to get him thinking ahead of the match against Asante Kotoko.

The Miners club will this weekend go up against the Porcupine Warriors in a tough encounter in the Ghana Premier League.



While Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama is being tipped to cause problems for Ashanti Gold on the matchday, Coach Milovan Cirkovic believes otherwise.



According to the Serbian, he is not worried about the midfielder because he is not that special.

“I know about him (Fabio Gama) a very good player but he's not special to get me thinking. There are equally good players at Asante Kotoko. We are preparing like any other game,” the gaffer told Oyerepa FM in an interview.



The big Ghana Premier League match will be played on Sunday and has been scheduled to kick-off at 15:00GMT.