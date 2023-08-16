He's one of the greatest - Asamoah Gyan eulogizes Jay Jay Okocha

Jay Jay Okocha

Former Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan is one many football fans who feel that the lack continental recognition for Nigerian football star, Austin Jay Jay Okocha is unfortunate and a dent on the award-scheme organized by the Confederation of African Football.

Speaking after Okocha's 50th birthday match which was played between Ex-Super Eagles players and an All-star team of African Legends, Gyan declared that the Nigerian is one of the best players in the world.



According to Gyan, Okocha's exploit speaks for itself as many players today have been inspired by his performance.



“He’s one of the greatest players Africa has ever produced,” the former Black Stars captain told FL. And I’m happy for him. I saw him growing up and he’s a role model for his generation,” Asamoah Gyan said.



“He is a great player by all standards and a great person. I’ve been surprised since. It’s something that I used to tell him and he doesn’t understand why. Everybody understands what kind of player he is.

“He’s one of the best players of all time when it comes to world football. Not only Africa but the world scene. So, the facts speak by itself. We believe that he’s one of the best players Africa ever had. And yeah, life goes on," he added.



Described as Nigeria’s best footballer in history, 'Jay Jay' played an integral role in the African Cup of Nations victory in 1994 and contributed significantly to Nigeria's gold medal triumph in the football event of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.



JNA/KPE