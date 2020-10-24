He’s so silky smooth - Martin Keown waxes lyrical about Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal defender, Martin Keown

Former Arsenal defender, Martin Keown has waxed lyrical about Thomas Partey following the midfielder’s outstanding debut for the Gunners in the Uefa Europa League last night.

The Ghana international marked his full debut for the English club on Thursday night when the team made the trip to Austria to take on Rapid Vienna for an encounter in Group B of the Europa League.



In a game where Thomas Partey emerged as the ‘Man of the Match’ while helping Arsenal cruise to a 2-1 win, Martin Keown could not hold back as he praised the midfielder afterwards.



“I think you know when you see a player immediately add that touch of class, who wants to play and makes things happen.

“He's so silky smooth, he's oozed class and been everywhere”, Keown said in an interview with BT Sport.



With a masterclass performance on his full Arsenal debut, Thomas Partey has been tipped to enjoy a successful spell at his new club.