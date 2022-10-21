He's still our president - Dan Kwaku Yeboah scolds NDC supporter for threatening to boo Akufo-Addo

Ace broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ace broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has advised that regardless of the situation in the country, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must be accorded the respect due him as the leader of the country.

Kwaku Yeboah concedes that not all policies and interventions by the president are popular among Ghanaians but the disapproval of such policies should be done within the confines of the Ghanaian customs and practices.



Reacting to a threat by an NDC supporter to hoot at President Akufo-Addo during his tour of the Eastern Region, Kwaku Yeboah noted that the breakdown in cultural values is the cause of what he deems to disrespect of the president and the country’s leadership.



Kwaku Yeboah said that despite the disagreements, there should be no instance where any leader of the country, irrespective of his political party would be disrespected.



Not all actions by politicians are welcomed and it's not everything they do that is bad but they are our leaders so we need to give them respect. Not all decisions by President Akufo-Addo are pleasing and not everything he does is bad. We were not against everything John Mahama did and not everything he did was great but we still accorded him respect as president. It all boils down to our culture which has been destroyed.

“In the olden days, elders, whenever a younger person misconducted himself, elders would crack the whip even before they report the incident to his or her parents but it is not the same now. Colonialism has disturbed us.”



Amid the unending economic hardships, President Akufo-Addo has faced some boos and hooting at public events.



During the recently-held Global Citizens Festival, the youth who gathered at the concert jeered at him.



During his tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo was also subjected to boos by angry traders.