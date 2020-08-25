Sports News

'He should move' - Ex-Ghana star advises Thomas Partey to join Arsenal

Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Former Ghana midfielder Mohammed Gargo insists Thomas Partey should make the move to England and join Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Gargo believes a move to the Gunners will be a huge leap in his career, insisting it is a step forward for the 27-year-old in-demand midfielder.



Thomas Partey is yet to extend his contract with Atletico Madrid, but the Rojiblancos have already rejected two bid from the English giants.



"I think he should move," said Gargo. "I think the subject of where he should be is going to even hype him up. It is going to make him a better player than he is now," he added.



"Who would want to move from class three to class four instead of class four ?,' he quizzed.

"I mean, he moving to Arsenal is going to giving him an opportunity to take a step further.It's going to help him up and it will make him a better player for the Black Stars," he concluded.



Meanwhile, head coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwablan Akonnor has advised against the move to Arsenal, insisting the midfielder has the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League at Atletico Madrid.



Italian giants Juventus have joined the race for the midfielder's signature.

