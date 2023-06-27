He should tell us what he did as Vice-President – Albert Commey descends ‘heavily’ on George Afriyie

Albert Commey (left) and George Afriyie

Controversial football administrator Albert Commey says former GFA vice-president George Afriyie poses no threat to current President Kurt Okraku.

Commey challenged Afriyie to demonstrate his accomplishments during his tenure as the vice president of the association before announcing his intention to contest Kurt Okraku for the FA Presidency.



According to him, he chanced on a tape of George Afriyie where he [Afriyie] detailed his plans to run for the President of the Ghana Football Association which is likely to happen in October 2023.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Commey said "I saw that tape and I laughed because I have worked with him, and he should tell us what he was able to do with his four years as GFA vice”. I want him to get the opportunity one day and see what he can do. He is no threat to Kurt Okraku," he added.

In May 2023, bankroller of Berekum Chelsea Bernard Amofa Jantuah announced his plans to contest for the election while former Western Regional Football Chairman Kojo Yankah also declared his plans to run for the seat in June 2023.



However, Okraku remains optimistic about his re-election, his competitors argue that he has underperformed and should not be granted a second term.



LSN/FNOQ