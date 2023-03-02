12
'He turned the game into training' - Arsenal fans hail Partey over Everton performance

Partey Onana Everton.jpeg Partey battling with Onana for the ball

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The forty-five-minute performance by Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Everton has sent Arsenal fans into frenzy mood as they celebrate the Ghanaian for the impact he made on the game.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta introduced Partey in the second half as a replacement of Italian midfielder Jorginho.

Arsenal were leading 2-0 and in firm control before his arrival but the Ghanaian took the performance up a notch when he came on.

Partey took charge and dispensed his duties with steel and finesse as the Gunners strolled to open a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

Thomas Partey was involved in Arsenal’s two goals in the second half as he provided the pre-assists for both goals.

He could have bagged two assists had Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli connected to ridiculous dinked passes.

Partey’s return to the side is good news for Mikel Arteta as the midfielder missed three of Arsenal’s last four matches.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will also be happy with his return as he is now in the frame for selection for Ghana’s doubleheader against Angola later this month.

Saka and Martinelli got the first-half goals for Arsenal on Wednesday night before Ordegaard and Martinelli again capped off a splendid night for Arsenal with a goal each in the second half.

Arsenal now have sixty points, five points above second-placed Manchester City, and look set to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal fans have been praising Partey for his incredible performance.

