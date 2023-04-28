0
'He was a great player' - Thomas Partey acknowledges Kanu comparisons

Arsenal's midfield maestro, Thomas Partey, has expressed his admiration for legendary Nigerian striker, Nwankwo Kanu, and revealed that he often gets compared to him by fans.

Partey shared the anecdote of playing against Kanu during a charity match in Ghana where the former Arsenal forward was throwing the ball over him, but the Ghanaian proved quicker.

Though he didn't watch much of Kanu in his prime, Partey recognizes him as a great player and acknowledges the comparisons drawn between them.

"For Nwankwo Kanu, people say he looks like me," Partey told SuperSport.

"I think we played a charity game in Ghana and he was throwing the ball over me but I was quicker, he was old then. When he was in his prime, I was young and I can't say I saw a lot of him but he was a great player."

Kanu, who played for Arsenal between 1999 and 2004, won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time at the club.

He is still considered one of the greatest African players to have graced the English Premier League.

