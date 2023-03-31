He was clueless and substandard - Derek Boateng delivers damning verdict on Milovan Rajevac

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng

Former Ghanaian international, Derek Boateng has taken a swipe at former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac whom he described as clueless.

Contrary to the perception that Milovan Rajevac was a genius during his first stint with the Black Stars, Derek Boateng holds that all his teammates who were part of the 2010 AFCON in Angola and FIFA World Cup in South Africa squad knew the Serbian was not good.



The former Fulham midfielder who chuckled when talking about the tactical prowess of Milovan Rejevac in an Asempa FM interview said he was surprised when the Serbian was re-hired to coach the Black Stars in 2021.



"Oh tssw. Call my colleagues and ask them what Milo show us. I don't know what he taught us that I can use and say he taught me this or he taught us something."



"So what does he know what we went to bring him back?" Derek Boateng said in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Derek Boateng also urged Ghanaians to rally behind Chris Hughton whom he believes is the right fit for the Black Stars.

"Someone like Chris (Hughton), he is half Ghanaian and British so we should support him to do the job."



Milovan Rajevac who was a hero in 2010 after leading Ghana to the AFCON final and World Cup quarter-finals but in 2022 became the worst coach to have led the Black Stars to an AFCON tournament.



The Black Stars in 2022, exited the AFCON in Cameroon without winning a single game, which was the first in the history of the country.



