He was doing politics - New Edubease President details why he stormed out of GFA Congress

Abdul Salam Yakubu (left) and Kurt Okraku

President of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam Yakubu walked out mid-way into Kurt Okraku’s speech at the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress held at the KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi on Monday, July 10.

According to the seasoned football administrator, Kurt Okraku used the platform to announce his campaign rather than a Congress, hence his decision not to pay attention to his empty promises.



He reacted to several “jabs” made by Kurt who he described as a football politician, claiming that a significant portion of the speech was purely political in nature and had nothing to do with Congress.



“He is doing politics. If people have stolen documents, are you supposed to reveal them at the Congress Ground? I have been in football for a long time and have attended several congresses; that is not how we conduct it. He was there, jabbing people. Is that how to show leadership qualities?



“If you are doing something, you allow people to speak for you. He was just repeating his speech. So, I will never waste my time and sit in on such a congress. Only the jobless will sit for this congress”, he said.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku has confirmed he will seek another term as president of the association when his current term expires in October.



The Elections Committee has already submitted the road map for the 2023 GFA Elections, which will be made available to the public in the near future.



Notable among candidates who have expressed interest in the GFA President are, George Afriyie, former VicePresident of the GFA, Kojo Yankah, former Regional Football Association (RFA)for Western Region, and Bernard Amofah Jantuah of Berekum Chelsea.



LSN/KPE