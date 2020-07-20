Sports News

He was my everything - Osei Kuffour eulogises Attuquayefio

Cecil Jones Attuquayefio won the CAF Confederations Cup with Hearts

Ghana Premier League legend Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has eulogised former Hearts of Oak Coach, the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, crediting him as the best coach he ever played for.

Kuffour, regarded by many as the Ghana Premier League’s best player of all-time enjoyed a highly successful 6-year spell at Hearts of Oak, winning 6 consecutive league titles, the CAF Champions League, the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Super Cup.



Osei Kuffour started his playing career as a defender until he later transitioned into a midfielder cum attacker. It is in the latter roles that he would flourish, eventually emerging top scorer in the Champions League when his side won it in 2000.



Currently domiciled in the USA, the former Ghana international has credited the late Attuquayefio for transforming him into the player football fans did enjoy.



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour also played for the likes of Asante Kotoko, Obuasi Goldfields and Ebusua Dwarfs. He also represented Ghana at the 1996 Olympic games and won 31 caps with the senior side, the Black Stars.



The late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio was a former Ghanaian player who later became a coach after retirement.

As a player he was part of Ghana’s 1965 AFCON winning squad.



It as a Coach that he really flourished: Cecil Jones Attuquayefio was named African coach of the year in 2000 after he led Hearts of Oak to win the CAF Champions League. He also won the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Super Cup plus some local league titles.



Attuquayefio handled the Black Stars as well.



He died in may 2015 after losing his battle with throat cancer.

