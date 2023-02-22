He was very kind - Albert Adomah pays tribute to former teammate Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars forward, Albert Adomah

Former Black Stars forward, Albert Adomah has shared the fond memories he has of the late Christian Atsu while playing in the Ghana national team.

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment after being trapped under the rubble for 12 days following the earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



Tributes have been pouring from personalities across the world, especially in the football community, and Albert Adomah who also shared the Black Stars dressing room with the late winger has also paid his tributes.



Albert Adomah spoke about the times he shared the same room with the deceased footballer while speaking about his fantastic human and kind nature off the pitch.



"He was kind and a good guy. I know him from the national team and we were roommates a couple of times when we were on national assignments. I feel like crying now because its been hard to process the tragedy."

"My condolences to his family because it's hard. He was a quiet person but always came to the party when we were having the worship sessions in the national teams and he always brought the good vibes," Albert Adomah told Football Daily in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Meanwhile, the body of Christian Atsu after it was retrieved from the site of his apartment was flown to Istanbul where it stayed overnight before it was transported to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.



