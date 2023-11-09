He will be a disaster - GFA warned against appointing George Boateng as Chris Hughton's successor

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

Ghanaian football journalist, Jerome Otchere believes it will be a suicidal move by the Ghana Football Association to hand over the Black Stars to George Boateng as interim head coach.

With reports surrounding the dismissal of Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton getting rife, it has emerged that the GFA are considering making assistant coach George Boateng as interim head coach should they reach an agreement with the government on the dismissal of Chris Hughton.



This, according to Jerome Otchere will be a big mistake if George Boateng is made interim head coach of the Black Stars.



“George Boateng will be an utter disaster even in the interim. What really are his credentials? It’ll lend further credence to the growing notion that the system is joking around with the Black Stars,” Jerome Otchere stated in a post on X.



Jerome Otchere’s statement comes after reports that the Ghana Football Association are set to have a crunchy meeting to decide on the possibility of sacking Black Stars coach Chris Hughton at its Executive Council meeting on Friday, November 10, 2023.



According to a report by Asaase Radio, the leadership of the GFA have already made their intention known to some Executive Council members to vote for the dismissal of the coach at the meeting.



The report also stated that the GFA are currently waiting on government’s approval first before deciding on the fate of Chris Hughton, since government is responsible for the compensation of the technical team.

Government’s decision on the dismissal of the coach is expected to be communicated on Thursday, November 9, 2023.







Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/EK