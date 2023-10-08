He will be a 'world class' player – Asamoah Gyan hails Kudus Mohammed after first West Ham goal

Asamoah Gyan (left) and Kudus Mohammed

Former Ghanaian international, Asamoah Gyan has heaped praises on Kudus Mohammed, citing that the West Ham United player will become a ‘World Class’ player if he stays consistent with his performance.

Kudus was the hero at the London Stadium when he clinched off the bench to grab a late goal for West Ham United to earn a point in their 2-2 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, October 8.



Mohammed Kudus was introduced in the 76th minute when the Hammers were down 2-1, courtesy a brace from Alexander Isak, with Tomáš Souček opening the score for West Ham.



Despite spending a few minutes on the field, Kudus proved again with a superb performance to mark his first West Ham goal with a decent low drive strike outside the penalty box.



His performance has sparked up debate on social media with many football fans calling for his inclusion in the starting eleven in their next game.



However, Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan had waded into Kudus’s performance, singing praises for the 23-year-old, adding that Kudus has developed in his game play and now understands how to open into spaces and release passes on time. Gyan added that, should he continue with this consistency, he will be a world class player.



“I have seen some big changes in Kudus play. He is beginning to understand how to move into spaces to receive the ball and releasing the ball at the right time. If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world class player.”

