He will have to fight for his place if he stays – Medeama coach on Justice Blay

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay

Head coach for Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu has said that Justice Blay will have to fight for his place in his team if he ends up staying at the club amid interest from Asante Kotoko SC.

The budding midfielder was sent out on loan to Asante Kotoko in 2019 and he enjoyed a good year playing for the Porcupine Warriors club.



At the end of his loan deal, Justice Blay has returned to Medeama SC with Asante Kotoko keen on securing his services on a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.

With no agreement reached so far, coach for the Tarkwa-based club Samuel Boadu has stated that the midfielder will have to justify his inclusion in his team if he ends up staying with Medeama next season.



“Should Justice Blay return to Medeama SC again, he has to justify himself well else he will not get into the first team”, the coach told Pure FM in an interview on Tuesday.

