‘He worked hard for social transformation’ – Didier Drogba’s eulogy of Rawlings

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.



Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.



Former Ivory Coast international Drogba has eulogised Rawlings, describing him as a leader who led by example.



In a post on Twitter, the ex-Chelsea star said the late Rawlings worked hard to ensure social and economic transformation across the continent.

He also extended words of condolence to all Ghanaians on the demise of the former President.



“My sincere condolences to my dear Ghanaian Brothers for the loss of The President @officeofJJR,” Drogba tweeted.



“He was a strong believer of democracy, a leader who worked hard for a social and economical transformation while leading by example.”



Meanwhile, the Black Stars observed a minute silence in honour of late Rawlings before yesterday’s AFCON qualifier against Sudan.