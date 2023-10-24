Heart of Lions coach elated after draw with Gold Stars

Coach of Heart of Lions, Fatawu Salifu

Head Coach of Heart of Lions, Fatawu Salifu has expressed satisfaction following his side’s hard-earned pulsating 2-2 draw with Gold Stars on match day six of the Ghana Premier League on Monday, October 23 at Bibiani Dun’s Park.

Heart of Lions fought back to draw 2-2 with Gold Stars, sending their unbeaten run to five games.



Goals from Mustapha Yakubu and skipper, Ebenezer Abban were enough for the Kpando-based side, after Alex Aso and Appiah MacCarthy gave Gold Stars the lead, scoring in each half.



Speaking after securing a point away, an elated Fatawu said “Well, knowing the kind of venue I’m picking this one point, I must say I am satisfied. At least like I said earlier, it’s better than coming to lose. Of course, I’m very satisfied with the performance of my boys.”



Heart of Lions will now use the Hohoe Sports Stadium as their new grounds for their Ghana Premier League home games until further notice.



The Premier League returnees have been playing their home matches this season at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, but the team has been forced to change venue due to the recent Volta dam spillage.

This means that Hearts of Lions will be able to host Karela United in week seven of the Ghana Premier League at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.



The two-time GHALCA top 4 winners are still unbeaten in the ongoing 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League after five games, having drawn all with five points and sits 14th on the league table.



