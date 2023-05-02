Heart of Lions have been starved of Premier League football - Randy Abbey

Heart of Lions president, Randy Abbey

Heart of Lions president, Randy Abbey has expressed his excitement following his club's promotion to the Ghana Premier League and disclosed that the club has missed playing topflight football for long.

The club has been absent from the top division for the last eight years, and their return has sparked excitement among fans and officials alike, particularly in the Volta Region where they are based.



Club President Randy Abbey expressed his happiness for the region, saying, "I am happy for the people of Kpando and its environs, especially the Volta Region, that the Premier League is back."



He went on to explain that the region has been deprived of top-flight football for too long and that the recent game between Hearts of Lions and Volta Rangers in Ho was a clear indication of the hunger for football in the area.



"When you look at the way the stadium was filled up, the tension and excitement, you could see the region has been deprived of Premier League football," he added.



Hearts of Lions have been in excellent form, maintaining their lead in Zone III with a series of impressive victories.

Their latest win was a 4-2 triumph over Golden Kicks on the road. Abbey is optimistic about the team's future, stating that there will be massive improvements before the next season.



"First of all, if you talk about the team, Lions has been properly run and operates like a Premier League team. If you speak with people in the Division, they will tell you but it does not mean we will not improve before the Premier League," he said.



The return of Hearts of Lions to the top division has been eagerly anticipated by football fans in the Volta Region, and it is hoped that their presence will rekindle the passion and interest in football in the area.



JNA/DO