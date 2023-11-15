Heart of Oak confirm assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru as interim coach after Martin Koopman departure

Bashiru's first assignment will be against Accra Lions next Tuesday, 21st November 2023

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak, have promoted Abdul Rahim Bashiru from assistant coach to interim head coach.

This decision comes in the wake of the confirmed departure of head coach Martin Koopman on Monday.



Having previously served as assistant coach for Legon Cities, Bashiru is now set to lead the Phobians on an interim basis following his boss's exit.



“This follows the mutual termination of the contract between the club and the Dutchman trainer, Martinus Koopman



“Ahead of his appointment, Coach Bashiru had a very fruitful discussion with the management and thanked them for reposing confidence in him and promised to work for the betterment of the team.

“The management reassured Abdul Rahim Bashiru of their maximum support.



“Bashiru's first assignment will be against Accra Lions next Tuesday, 21st November 2023. The match day-11 will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.”



Koopman played 10 games with Hearts of Oak, winning 2, losing another 2, and drawing 6 games.