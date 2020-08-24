Sports News

Hearts CEO Fredrick Moore opens up on Frank Nuttall's sacking

MD of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore

Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Fredrick Moore has revealed the reason behind the sacking of former coach Frank Elliot Nuttall.

The Phobians were in good form under the Scottish trainer, before he was prematurely sacked despite leading the club to the FA Cup final in 2017.



His sacking rose eyebrows, with fans of the club blasting the management for Nuttal's sacking.



"Three years ago, some key players left the club. What a lot of people didn't know, all the legal processes have been sought out," he told Ashaiman TV.



"The reason why we sacked Frank Nutall was because he was involved in investigating the movement of those players. That was why Nutall was sacked but I've heard since I came, supporters insulting managements for sacking Nutall," he added.

Mr. Moore continued,"Nutall took Hearts to player status committee, we won, he took us to appeal, we won."



"When managements or board make a decision, management do not make decision, management recommend. Its the board that makes the decision."



"When the board make the decision, it's up to the Chief Executive whether they like it or not to implement. If they do not like, they can rescind, there's been lot of misinformation regarding the club which shouldn't be so," he concluded.

