Hearts CEO Fredrick Moore satisfied with progress of work at Pobiman

Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Fredrick Moore is impressed by the progress of work at Pobiman.

The Pobiman project is currently on going, with works at the early stages meeting schedules.



K. A Estates, a local construction firm, was handed the deal to work on the first phase of the project.



“Currently the local works are actually ahead of target. I get an update on a daily basis from the project manager and the (local) contractor. Next week I’m going to go and visit the place again and to see it with my own eyes,” Mr Moore told Asempa FM in an interview.



“Now I know that all 8 foundations have been completed and they’re doing the block work and hopefully by next week, they’ll be moving on.

“And this is where we thought we would have been at the end of August. We’re actually in the middle of August, we are where we thought we would have been in the middle of August."



Mr. Moore is confident the project will be completed in 9 months time looking at the progress of work.



“The project will be completed within the next 6-9 months. By the end of the 6 months, most activities would have been completed. Everything is in place for us to be able to achieve that,” he noted.

