Hearts’ Daniel Afriyie better than Barcelona’s Ansu Fati – Yaw Dabo

Actor cum football administrator has mentioned Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Banieh Afriyie as a better footballer than Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati.

Dabo is known for his exploits in the movie space but he has now ventured into the nation’s most loved and has set up a football academy in Kumasi.



Prior to the cancellation of the Ghana league season, Afriyie Banieh impressed greatly for Hearts of Oak.



The 18-year-old’s performance for Hearts earned him a place in the recent under-20 call-up.



Ansu Fati, on the other hand is a 17-year-old Barcelona star who has been tipped as the ‘next Lionel Messi’.



Earlier this week, he made history as the youngest player to feature for the Spanish national team since 1941.

Fati has Guinea-Bissau roots but chose to represent Spain where he has based since infancy.



Reveling in the works of his academy, Dabo mentioned Afriyie is the most exciting young talent in the country.



“Afriyie Banieh is better than Ansu Fati. You can’t compare Fati to Taylor. Greenwood is even better than him. Fati is not a player. Barcelona should look for a better player instead of Fati. Ansu is known because he got an opportunity at a big club but if you compare him to Banieh, I will say Banieh is better. Hearts of Oak should work on him and he will be a star”.



Dabo also criticized Barcelona for not allowing Messi to leave the club.



In Dabo’s view, Barcelona could have negotiated a deal with Messi that would have allowed them make some money from his move instead of allowing him leave for free next season.

He shockingly expressed that Bofoakwa Tano will prove a difficult opponent for Barcelona.



“Barcelona should have allowed him to leave so that they get some money but now he is going to leave for next season. That’s a bad deal for Barca”, Yaw Dabo said on Angel FM.





