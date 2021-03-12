Hearts, Dreams FC only clubs to have contacted King Faisal for Kwame Peprah – Alhaji Grunsah

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Karim Grunsah, has confirmed to Happy Sports that Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC are the only two clubs to have officially written to the club for the services of their star striker Kwame Peprah.

There have been reports in the media indicating that Asante Kotoko has shown interest in signing Peprah to replace Kwame Poku.



Kwame Poku has left the Porcupine Warriors to join Algerian side USM Algers in a bumper deal.



Alhaji Grunsah has debunked reports in the media that Asante Kotoko have made an approach for the club.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Alhaji Grunsah said the last day to negotiate for the player is on Friday 12 March 2021.



“Tomorrow is the last day for negotiations. Hearts and Dreams have written officially to the club for the services of the player. Hearts made the offer through Alhaji Akambi and Dreams FC through Alhaji Jiji”

“If the teams are able to afford the player then we will sell him”.



Alhaji said even though Kwame Peprah is the team’s talisman, the club is facing financial difficulties and they are ready to cash in on him.



“There are sometimes he plays we lose and the team is facing financial difficulties at the moment”.



Kwame Peprah has scored nine goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League for the Insha Allah boys.