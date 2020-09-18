Hearts, Kotoko bigger than NPP, NDC – Former Hearts MD

Former Hearts MD Neil Armstrong Mortagbe

Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, a former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak has subscribed to an opinion by Nana Yaw Amponsah of Kotoko that the two clubs are bigger than the two leading parties in the country.

Nana Yaw Amponsah caused a stir on the day of his unveiling when he bragged that no brand in the country outweighs Kotoko.



The Kotoko CEO said that the followership of Kotoko and their achievements are parallel with no other brand in the country.



“Asante Kotoko is the biggest brand in Ghana, not even a political party can be compared to this club. None of the two biggest Political parties in Ghana can be compared to Kotoko."



In an interview with Asempa FM, Neil Armstrong reiterated Nana Yaw’s comments but added Hearts of Oak as the other bigger brand in the country.



Using figures from the 2016 elections as the basis for his argument, Neil said that the fan base of the two clubs is more than both NPP.

“When Nana Yaw Amponsah came he said Kotoko is bigger than NPP and NDC and I believe in him 200%. Hearts and Kotoko are bigger than NPP and NDC. When they go for the elections we see their numbers. If you do a census, arguably nine million Ghanaians will be Hearts fans and same for Kotoko”.



The former Hearts chief also warned politicians to stay off the two clubs.



He noted that it is in the interest of the country that Hearts and Kotoko are independent of any political party.



He urged handlers of the two clubs to resist any attempt by the two parties to infiltrate their ranks.



“They are bigger and must show that they are bigger and not allow politics to affect them. We cannot politics to affect these two clubs. It won’t help our football. The government has a responsibility to create an enabling environment for the game to grow. The government must do its job. The two clubs should not allow politics to get to them”, he said.

