Hearts, Kotoko chase Samartex right back Samuel Tetteh

Samuel Mensah Tetteh

The two glamorous clubs in Ghana, Hearts and Kotoko are in hot chase for in form Samuel Tetteh of Samartex 1996 FC.

The right back’s signature is being sort after for the second round of the Ghana Premier League after a blistering performance in the first round. The 21-year-old is one of the best performers of the league and he is one the reasons Samartex is on top of the league after the first round.



It is not clear whether Samartex will release their priceless asset in this second round but clubs have made inquiries on Samuel Tetteh’s availability.

Samuel Tetteh is a former Youth defender and he scored 7 goals with 8 assists before inking his signature for Samartex before the start of this season. He is currently ranked as the best right back after the first round of the Ghana Premier League, 2023/2024 season.