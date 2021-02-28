Hearts, Kotoko encounter: Fans must be at the stadium – Hearts legend urges

Accra Hearts of Oak legend Amankwaa Mireku

Accra Hearts of Oak legend Amankwaa Mireku has pleaded with stakeholders to allow fans entry to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday for Ghana’s biggest football fixture.

Speaking on Onua Fm Sports, the former right back said football is fake without fans, entreating Government and the Ghana Football Association to allow limited number of fans entry when Asante Kotoko host Hearts of Oak.



“We are even hoping that Government will allow some percentage of fans entry to the stadium because I think football is a form of entertainment for Ghana and I hope with the structures being put in place, like social distancing which has been done already at the stadium, allowing limited fans will help.

“If the Government does that, it will help because it makes the game interesting. Without fans, football is fake so we pray the government and the GFA will consider that and do something about for all of us to go to the stadium on Sunday,” Mireku pleaded.



However, the Ghana Football Association’s order to have all games played behind closed doors due to the increase in Ghana’s Covid-19 cases, still stands.