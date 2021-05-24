Hearts-Kotoko league title battle good for Ghana football - Goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu

Goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu

Rangers International goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu says he is happy the two Ghana Premier League giants are in contention to win the league title in the ongoing season.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are both levelled up on 46 points after matchday 26 games played over the weekend.



Hearts defeated Eleven Wonders by a lone goal to go top of the table on Friday.



Asante Kotoko failed to reclaim their spot on the top of the table following a 1-1 draw against WAFA on Saturday at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The Phobians are currently on top of the table by means of a superior goal difference whilst Asante Kotoko is placed second on the league table.



Mutawakilu, a former goalkeeper of both Hearts and Kotoko said the battle for the league title between the two sides is good for Ghana football.

“I follow the Ghana league each and every week.



“And we thank God that two biggest clubs in Ghana [Hearts and Kotoko] have regained their lost glory and battling for the league title.



“Medeama were equally doing well but the league is such that, just one loss makes you drop on the log.



“I’m happy Hearts and Kotoko have raised their game because if any of them win the league, they can represent Ghana well in Africa.



“It’s been long since a Ghanaian club performed well in Africa.” Mutawakilu Seidu told Adamu Muftawu of Africa-Foot.com