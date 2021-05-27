Hearts-Kotoko league title battle is good for Ghana football - Frimpong Manso

Asante Kotoko legend Frimpong Manso is elated with the rise of Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.
The two most glamourous clubs in the country are in contention to annex the domestic top-flight.
Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are both levelled up on 46 points after 26 matches into the season.
However, the former Kotoko coach says the battle for the league title between the two top clubs is good for Ghana Football.
“When it happens that Kotoko and Hearts are battling for the league it revives the game. The fans of these clubs who were asleep will try to get involved in the club activities because it has gotten the stage where the pride will be at stake”
“Both clubs will try to win the league and it is something that will at the end of the league take our game to a different level. So I think their rise is good for our football” he said.
