Hearts & Kotoko's battle for league title is good for Ghana football - Goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Mutawakilu Seidu, is happy that giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are leading the Ghana Premier League table after matchday 26.



The Phobians and the Porcupines Warriors at currently at par on 46 points each after matchday 26 of the season but Accra Hearts of Oak occupies the first position on goal difference.



And according to goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu who featured for Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2014/2015 season, the form of the two giants is good for Ghana Football and the Premier League.

“I follow the Ghana league every week and we thank God that the two biggest clubs in Ghana [Hearts and Kotoko] have regained their lost glory and battling for the league title."



“I’m happy Hearts and Kotoko have raised their game because if any of them win the league, they can represent Ghana well in Africa because it’s been long since a Ghanaian club performed well in Africa,” Mutawakilu Seidu told Adamu Muftawu of Africa-Foot.com



