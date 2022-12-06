Hearts, Kotoko to earn $380,000 after Black Stars World Cup exit

Hearts striker, Daniel Afriyie and Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are set to receive $380,000 windfall following Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim's involvement in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hearts and Kotoko will earn $190,000 each as part of the FIFA Club Benefits Programme, beneficial monies rewarded to clubs whose players are participating in the World Cup.



Hearts striker, Daniel Afriyie and Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim made Ghana's 26-man squad for the tournament.



The duo spent 19 days with the Black Stars, who exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stage.



Although the duo did not play any minute, the programme requires that an amount of approximately $10,000 is paid per player for each day they spend, including pre-World Cup camping.

The Club Benefits Programme was launched in 2010 after the European Club Association reached an agreement with FIFA.



The initiative has run for three editions with 416 clubs benefiting from the programme during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



EE/KPE