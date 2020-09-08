Sports News

Hearts MD Frederick Moore denies foreign offers for Nuru Sulley

Hearts of Oak defender, Nuru Sulley

Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has revealed that there was no foreign offer for defender Nuru Sulley.

The returnee has been speculated to be on the move after just six months since rejoining the club.



But CEO Frederick Moore disclosed the only proposal the club received was for trials, but not an offer as reported.



"We have not received any proposal for Nuru Sulley as speculated, all that came in was before the lockdown which was invitation for trials but have not heard from the club again," he told Oyerepa FM.



"The player is aware and the board is also in the known," he added.

The defender who signed a two year deal with the Phobian after returning from spells abroad, has denied such reports, insisting he is going no where.



"I was surprised to hear I’m leaving Hearts of Oak,I do not know where the news is coming from,it is astonishing to me,' the 28-year old told Kumasi FM.



"The fans must disregard this and treat it with much contempt," he added.



"I want to at least play this season for Hearts of Oak, win the league and reach the group stages of the Champions league."

