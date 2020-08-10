Sports News

Hearts NCC to meet Joseph Esso for a possible return to the club

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso

1st vice-chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak's National Chapters Committee, Joe Salu has disclosed that the supporters union will be meeting free agent Joseph Esso for a possible return to the club.

Joseph Esso was among the five players who were released by the Phobians after they opted not to extend their contracts.



The 23-year-old played 14 games in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season and scored three goals.



"Many of us were taken aback at the news of the release of Joseph Esso so we spoke to management to find out and later met Joseph Esso," Joe Salu told Oyerepa FM.

"One thing we realised was that both parties were not ready to come to a compromise. They had take entrenched positions but have told the player to come down on his demands of GHc 50,000 for a year. The amount is not that an issue but the duration he wants to sign.



"We are waiting to hear from the player and then meet management also so we find a way out of this."





