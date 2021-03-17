Hearts announce signing of defender Caleb Amankwah

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of former WAFA and Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah.
The former WAFA SC and Aduana Stars defender has joined the Phobians in a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Amankwah joined the Rainbow team on a free transfer.
“Dependable defender, Caleb Amankwah. Welcome!!! Hearts is home. Enjoy your stay,” Hearts wrote on Twitter.
The versatile defender completed his contract with Aduana last season and opted not to renew his stay before the start of the 2020/21 season.
Amankwah will join his new teammates hopefully this weekend as Hearts continue preparations for the start of the second half of the campaign.
Hearts have already signed midfielder Salifu Ibrahim from Eleven Wonders FC.
