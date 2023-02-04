0
Hearts board member optimistic about GPL title chances with return of CHAN players

Match Report: Hearts Of Oak Fail To Beat 10 Man Legon Cities Hearts of Oak players | File photo

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, has expressed optimism about the team's future following the return of players from the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Phobians have been competing in the Ghana Premier League without key players, Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah, and Suraj Seidu, who were playing for the Black Galaxies at the tournament in Algeria.

The team currently ranks fourth in the league, but Nelson believes the return of the quartet will boost the club's chances of winning the league.

“Very positive for us. It’s something that the technical committee will be looking forward to because the players will be rejoining their colleagues," he told Citi Sports.

"First of all I have to congratulate those who were holding the fort…but having said that, I believe that the players rejoining the team will make a lot of difference” he added.

Hearts of Oak drew goalless against Legon Cities in midweek and will travel to face Real Tamale United in week 16 at Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

