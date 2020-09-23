Hearts coach Edward Odoom excited by the lifting of ban on football

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has expressed delight in the government's decision to allow football return after a six month hiatus.
The Ghana Premier League returns on Friday October 30th, as stated by President of the country, Nana Akufo Addo in his latest address on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The President eased restrictions on all contact sports, allowing Premier League clubs to resume training ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
“We welcome this news from the President, and it is good news to all in the football industry as we can now go ahead with our plans for the new season”, Coach Odoom told Hearts Media.
“Soon, we will gather the boys together and begin our preseason as we look to prepare very well for the upcoming season which we know will be tough”, he added.
The Phobians who placed 9th before the campaign was truncated, will zoom straight into training after receiving clearance from their bosses.
